Drink of the Week: Toast Tahoe’s Lavender Fizz

This week’s featured drink is Toast Tahoe’s Lavender Fizz.

Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin.

Like Ethan Hunt in the “Mission: Impossible” film series, this week’s drink is a master of disguise. It might not be quite as cool as being able to mimic any bad guy about to take over the world, but it still packs a similar punch.

The team of agents ready to tackle your taste buds, should you choose to accept them, consists of: sake, St. Germain, lemon juice, mint, lavender syrup, and floating on top is a splash of Prosecco. The result is a very fizzy and citrus-y initial punch to the smelling senses.

Don’t let the lightness and super clean finish of this drink fool you. The alcohol acts a little incognito at first, but then each seems to take its turn assaulting the palate with one great flavor after the other. The more you swirl this cocktail, the more flavors you seem to get.

The mint, lavender and lemon seem to hitch themselves in different ways to each of the spirits. As the flow in and out, you get waves of tartness, dryness, earthiness, and sweet. Can a cocktail give you a sense of umami? I guess this doesn’t really yield that salty component of umami, but if it did, I think we’d have it here.

I think the elderflower liqueur (St. Germain) has a lot to do with that. It might be the one driving the bus, but that doesn’t mean the passengers aren’t important. Regardless, this bus is a party bus. The drink is fun and light – perfect for a pre-meal perk so you’re not weighted down by the time your food arrives.

The jewel in the crown has to be the Prosecco. It gives that bubbly bounce to every sip and ultimately is the DJ of the party. It’s the one getting everyone in the house to dance. And we’re not talking an ordinary two-step – it’s full-fledged Zumba on the lips. Good thing you can drink at your own pace.

Toast Tahoe is located at 605 US Hwy 50 in Zephyr Cove. For menus, photos, and information, visit them online at toasttahoe.com or give them a jingle at 775-580-6000.