Drink of the Week: Toast Tahoe’s Orange Splitzer

This week’s featured drink is Toast Tahoe’s Orange Splitzer. (Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune)



In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin.

Anytime you can take one of the top 10 selling cocktails in the world (the Aperol Spritz) and, in my opinion make it much, much better, you have to give it a try, right? In my case, yes, yes I do.

I don’t get the global love for the Aperol Spritz, but I guess its all the fire in Europe. Regardless, the play off of that you get here is like comparing Eeyore to Tigger in terms of personality and excitement. Yes, this week we’re drinking Tigger’s equivalent.

You still have the two main characters of Aperol and Prosecco, but added to the fray for this drink are orange vodka and orange juice. The result is much more flavor-forward and playful, while packing a bigger punch.

Your three spirits (vodka, Aperol, and Prosecco) are doing the bulk of the lifting. They mellow out the orange juice so it’s not super acidic, and with the fizzy Prosecco, it yields a very light and refreshing sip every time.

As soon as you lift the glass to your lips you can smell you’re in for a good time. It’s almost like a boozy creamsicle, which, after typing that, sounds amazing. I’ll take one of those, too.

If you’re not too familiar with Aperol, it’s a bittersweet orange flavor, but not quite as bitter as it’s cousin Campari. Think more herb-y than sweet, but you still get all the orange flavors popping off creating a super orange flavor — like Voltron, but if it were an orange flavor.

I don’t want to oversell this as overly orange-y, because it’s definitely not. It’s the perfect amount. In fact, if you were to substitute this for a mimosa in the morning, you might not ever go back. Head to head, this drink makes the mimosa look like child’s play. Step aside, Chucky.

Toast Tahoe is located at 605 US Hwy 50 in Zephyr Cove. For menus, photos, and information, visit them online at toasttahoe.com or give them a call at 775-580-6000.