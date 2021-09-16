Drink of the Week: Toulouse’s Old Fashioned

This weeks’ featured drink is Toulouse’s Old Fashioned.

Rob Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

What did the hipster whiskey cocktail say to the elder whiskey cocktail? I’d like you better if you weren’t so old fashioned. Oh yes, folks, dad jokes are alive and well in this week’s column.

In all seriousness, the old fashioned is one of the true O.G. cocktails, with its creation dating back to the 1800’s. So yeah, the old fashioned is, well, old. But is it fashionable? Well, I can tell you the one feature this week from Toulouse is.

This cocktail typically revolves around whiskey. It’s essentially a pull of whiskey that gets sweetened and seasoned. The whiskey used for Toulouse’s is Maker’s Mark, so you’re starting out with a solid base.

Added to the fray are orange bitters, simple syrup, an orange peel, and a Bada Bing cherry. For a slightly different twist, the juice from the Bada Bing cherries is also added to give the drink a natural sweetener and a little vibrancy.

The result is a really easy ride on the lips. The whiskey doesn’t hide, and the sweetness doesn’t overpower. It barrels up the ball and knocks it out of the park when it comes to balance. Its smoothness is well rounded and even though it doesn’t take the traditional arc of using a sugar cube, it finishes with a nice sweetness. Don Draper would be proud.

Speaking of “Mad Men,” I wonder how they’d market this old fashioned. Who knows? But I’m sure at the end of the day it would be something creative like: This old fashioned is whiskey business.

I told you dad jokes are alive and well. I didn’t say they were any good. But this cocktail is, so I guess we complete each other.

Toulouse restaurant is located at 901 Park Ave. in South Lake Tahoe. For menu and more information visit them online at Toulouse.wtf or by phone at 530-600-0060.