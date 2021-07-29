Drink of the Week: Toulouse’s Strawberry-Infused Vodka Lemonade

This week’s featured drink is Toulouse’s Strawberry-Infused Vodka. (Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune)



In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin.

“Simplicity is the essence of happiness.”

That quote, stolen from Cedric Bledsoe, might personify this drink perfectly. It’s basic at its core, yet it brings a smile to your face with each drink. It could be just the playfulness that invokes those childhood tastes and memories, but a good drink is a good drink, regardless if there’s alcohol playing a role.

In this case, this drink is not for the littles, so it comes with its own boozy explicit lyrics warning. That’s not to say it might have you talking like sailor (although after a few, who knows), but they go down insanely easy, so you’ve been warned.

It all starts with a three-day soak of fresh strawberries in vodka. That’s combined with homemade lemonade and that’s it. No flower petals. No skewers of food sticking out – just fresh ingredients rocking your lips with every sip.

I’m sure it doesn’t take much of the imagination to wonder what this tastes like, but there’s a freshness that pours through that wants to shake hands with a warm sunny day, making it the perfect porch pounder on the deck at Toulouse.

While there’s plenty of vodka to go around, the strawberry cartwheels in to show the lemonade its there to party. There’s a distinct advantage to the homemade lemonade, and its no more evident because it returns the favor with a somersault or two of its own. Lucky for you the playground is your palette.

When simple puts a smile on your face, just lean back and soak it in. Don’t overthink it. Don’t push it away. Just let it do its thing and enjoy it in the moment. You are, after all, in Tahoe.

Toulouse restaurant is located at 901 Park Ave. in South Lake Tahoe. For menu and more information visit them online at Toulouse.wtf or by phone at 530-600-0060.