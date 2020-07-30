Drink of the Week: Sidellis’ Darwin Sour

The is Drink of the Week is Sidellis' Darwin Sour.

Much like the name will have you believe, Sidellis’ Darwin Sour is a beer rooted in evolution. What that means for you the drinker is that this beer is brewed with a different fruit each time, so depending on how long you go between swallows, you might not be getting the same beer.

The base for this kettle sour, as opposed to a barrel-aged sour, allows for it to pucker in about three days. Plug in your fruit of choice and you have yourself a 4.8% ABV consistently drinkable brew. Future fruits (not to be confused with fruit from the future) on tap are guava, passion fruit, strawberry and peach — but for this taster, we’re drinking raspberry.

Right off the nose, this beer smells like something my kids would love. Not that I’m shoveling suds down my children’s in an effort to expand their palette, I’m just saying it’s very fruity and, well, they like fruit juice.

If you’ve never taken a stroll down sour street, they can be an acquired taste. This one is not super heavy on the sour, so it might make for a good entry point if you’re ready to take those training wheels off. Some say sours might be the new I.P.A. of the beer world so the sooner you get on board the sooner you can tell everyone you liked them before they went the way of the hipster.

The drinkability is straight down leisure lane. Super light and refreshing, this is very much a perfect partner for summertime. The sour is definitely up front, but it mellows out along the ridgeline as it dances through the mouth.

The fruit here compliments the sour base and gives it just the hint it’s looking for to solve the puzzle. Well, I guess it’s not technically a puzzle since you’re not looking to solve anything. Let’s just call it your theory in taste, which sounds about right for this beer’s evolution.

Sidellis Brewery and Restaurant is located at 3350 Sandy Way in South Lake Tahoe. For brews and food menu visit them online at sidellis.com or for more information give them a call at 530-600-3999.