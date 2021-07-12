Earth, Wind & Fire play to sold out crowd in concert series opener

Earth, Wind, & Fire performing at Harvey's Lake Tahoe on Saturday, July 10. (Provided by Sugarwolf)



STATELINE, Nev. — Live music returned to Harvey’s Lake Tahoe this weekend with the much anticipated Summer Concert Series that was ushered in on Saturday by R&B legends Earth, Wind & Fire.

Earth, Wind & Fire performing at Harvey's Lake Tahoe on Saturday, July 10. (Photos by Sugarwolf)











Perhaps there were no finer ambassadors to bring the joy back to the outdoor arena than the band who for more than 50 years has been consistent in their mission to create positive energy and reach all people with uplifting music.

The band’s current lineup included the remaining three original members; bassist and band co-founder Verdine White, songwriter and percussionist Ralph Johnson, and iconic lead vocalist Philip Bailey.

Bailey and his bandmates treated a sold-out crowd at the 4,000-seat amphitheater to one multi-platinum hit after another, reminding everyone how timeless and relevant the band and their music still are. The singer exercised his four-octave, falsetto voice throughout the evening on numerous tracks including “Reasons,” which sent the audience into a frenzy of applause.

The band also asked that everyone light up their phones and observe a moment of silence in memory of the loved ones that we’ve lost during the past 18 months.

And while the level of entertainment that Earth, Wind, & Fire delivered on this evening deserves its fair share of accolades, perhaps their greatest achievement on Saturday night was giving everyone the familiar music that went missing in their lives, and taking a big step toward restoring the comfort that comes with it.