EAT This Week: A Cup of Cherries’ Viet Hoagie

This week’s featured EAT dish is A Cup of Cherries’ Viet Hoagie. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune



To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

If you’ve ever had the traditional Vietnamese banh mi sandwich then it won’t take you long to realize where this is going. But, if you haven’t had one, or even heard of one, you are in for a treat.

There are a lot of layers at play in this sandwich, but since banh mi basically translates to bread, let’s start there. The Truckee sourdough ciabatta roll is lightly buttered and placed on the flat top for just the right amount of crispiness. Once done, each slice (top and bottom) gets a slathering of their house-made Sriracha aioli and then put in their order for the rest of the ingredients to arrive.

The egg, bacon and sausage all hit the flat top dance floor at the same time. The egg gets the glorious over-easy treatment while the sausage patty gets pressed to deliver all those nook and cranny char bits. Once there, the bacon gets placed on top and then crowned with Havarti cheese until it gets nice and gooey.

Over on the bread side, thinly sliced cabbage creates the nest for everything to sit. It’s topped with sliced jalapenos, cucumbers, onions, and cilantro. That layer fest then gets the egg, pork and cheese added and finally the other bun (may it rest in peace) gets laid to rest on top.

Flavors and textures galore ping pong around with each and every bite. It’s like fresh and savory walked down the aisle and tied a double knot. As you break into the egg, it slowly dances down the rest of the sandwich and brings an added richness that King Solomon would be jealous of.

The coolness from the veggies and the little heat from the jalapeno mingle well with the double shot of pork. The aioli isn’t too spicy and adds a creaminess that balances out the rest of the textures.

While this sandwich has more layers than a newborn baby out in winter, each one of them not only comes to play, they all bring their A-game.

A Cup of Cherries is located at 3434 Lake Tahoe Blvd. in South Lake Tahoe. For menu and ordering information visit them online at acupofcherries.com or by phone at 530-600-2350.