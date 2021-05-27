EAT This Week: AleWorX’s Brunch

The featured EAT dish this week is AleWorX’s Brunch. Rob Galloway

Tahoe Daily Tribune

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

Bloody Mary’s, micheladas, and mimosas, oh my. Yes, that time of day where you can officially start drinking and nobody looks at you with glaring disappointment: brunch. But, the halfway point between breakfast and lunch isn’t about the booze this week. It’s about the food.

There are too many offerings to dive into each one, so we’re just going to focus on a few handpicked options – starting with the Breakfast Pizza. I can’t have a pizza sitting in front of me and not talk about it. It’s against all that I believe.

Here, you get AleWorX’s standard woodfired pie loaded with crushed tomato, bacon, ham, and a cheesy duo of Parmesan and mozzarella. Not a cheesy duo like Milli Vanilli, but a literal cheesy duo. Then, the pièce de résistance: two fresh eggs.

Eggs on pizza? Hell yeah. The richness of the yolk spilling over into the salty bacon and ham with the freshness of the tomato and melted cheese – it’s like the food you never knew you wanted, but now can’t live without.

I can talk pizza all day, but let’s slide over to the Chilaquiles. If you’re nursing a hang town 3000, this dish is one of the best remedies. Tortilla chips are sautéed with red or green salsa (your choice), then get topped with guacamole, feta cheese, and a sour cream drizzle. You get sides of black beans and two eggs and if you’re a complete gangster, go ahead and mix everything together; you’ll have flavors and textures galore and each bite will be a new adventure.

I can’t leave without a mention of the Prime Rib Breakfast Sando. This is like a hoagie gone wild. Thinly sliced prime rib sautéed with bell peppers and onions, slathered in provolone cheese – what’s not to love? Other than the damage to my waistline, absolutely nothing. It’s tender and juicy and gooey and I’ve run out of adjectives.

You might have to go back a few times to get the full food and drink experience, but on the bright side, you get to sleep in.

Lake Tahoe AleWorX has two locations in Lake Tahoe: 2050 Lake Tahoe Blvd. at the Y in South Lake Tahoe and 31 Hwy 50 Ste. No. 105 in Stateline. For menu, phone numbers, and additional information visit them online at laketahoealeworx.com .