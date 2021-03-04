EAT This Week: Austin’s Smothered Meatloaf

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

Austin’s Smothered Meatloaf is this week’s featured EAT dish. Rob Galloway Tahoe Daily Tribune



What is it about meatloaf that always seems so comforting? Sure, it takes good meatloaf to invoke that feeling, but when it happens it’s like a double-armed bear hug from grandma and grandpa. If you haven’t guessed, this week’s featured dish is like one of those hugs.

The meatloaf itself stays pretty traditional. But when traditional is treated with care and great ingredients, it raises the stakes. The beef-based slices give you familiar feels with a slightly crispy exterior and juicy interior, all shrouded in a tomato-based glaze. That’s where traditional takes a backseat and indulgent says to buckle up.

A luscious house-made white gravy is joined by caramelized onions and mushrooms and smothered over top of the meatloaf, dripping into each nook and cranny. The result is a big-flavor, multi-textual assault on the taste buds.

The deep beef flavor gets enhanced with the earthiness from the mushrooms and richness from the caramelized onions. The white gravy brings a creaminess that elevates some of those deeper flavors so it doesn’t hit you over the head with heaviness. The smoky texture from the onions is the crown jewel that sends it over the top with a very subtle sweetness.

For the dinner entrée, it’s served with seasonal veggies (asparagus in my trip) and mashed potatoes. That same white gravy is welled in the potatoes feverishly inviting you to dive in for a swim – I’d suggest the backstroke — less messy than the butterfly.

At the end of the day, getting smothered never tasted so good. The portion size, while large, is perfect when it comes to meatloaf. Why, you ask? Well, the meatloaf aficionados out there all know the secret about meatloaf is that any leftovers make for the best sandwiches the next day. This is no exception – although you might struggle with even getting to the leftover part.

Austin’s Restaurant is located at 120 Country Club Dr. in Incline Village, NV. For menu items and more information, visit them online at austinstahoe.com or by phone at 775-832-7778.