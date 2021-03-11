EAT This Week: Azzara’s Crab Alfredo

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

The Crab Alfredo from Azzara’s in Incline Village is this week’s featured EAT dish.



First off, let’s address the elephant in the room. You sticklers who are anti cheese with seafood, you need to know this is more a twist on Alfredo, so it’s not quite like the name might suggest. I can eat cheese in my sleep so never ever will it offend me, but hear me out if you’re skeptical.

To make it even finer, it will be available as part of the Incline High School crab feed fundraiser – more on that in a bit.

The dish starts with melted butter (hard to believe, but it gets better). Then, heavy cream is added along with finely shredded Pecorino-Romano cheese. That thickens slightly and then comes the star of the show: Canadian rock crab. A quick heat through with a squeeze of lemon and a touch of gremolata (parsley, lemon zest, breadcrumbs, salt, pepper, and lemon pepper), and it’s ready to be tossed with the pasta.

Yes, I agree it sounds simple. But, like most Italian food, when you use fresh and great ingredients, simple can superhero swap into fantastic — exactly as it does here.

The dish is extremely delicate and without the traditional nutmeg or heavier cheeses used in traditional Alfredo sauces it lets the crab shine through. The pop of lemon brightens it up while letting the buttery crab sink into the cracks of the pasta so none of the ingredients overpower — they all just hold hands and play ring around the rosy on your taste buds.

This dish will be available for two, along with a bottle of wine (red or white), salad and garlic bread but it has to be ordered ahead of time (inclinecrabfeed.com ) before the event. You won’t be able to just waltz right in and order it, so make sure you plan ahead.

I heard some rumblings that there may be a cap put on the number of these dinners are sold. So if crab is your comfort food, you may want to give yourself some extra time before the event on March 18.

Azzara’s restaurant is located at 930 Tahoe Blvd., Ste. 101 in Incline Village. Visit them online at azzaras.com for a complete menu and online ordering information or by phone for reservations at 775-831-0346.