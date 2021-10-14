EAT This Week: Bite Tahoe’s Spanish Piquillo Peppers

This week’s featured EAT dish is Bite Tahoe’s Spanish Piquillo Peppers.

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

If your idea of dinner is grabbing a great bite of multiple dishes, and dreams of Spanish tapas wash over you regularly, then you’ve come to the right place this week. That idea has been at the forefront of Bite since they opened back in 2007. This week’s dish is not only one of their most popular, but a perfect example of their attention to flavors.

The word piquillo is Spanish for “little beak,” as these sweet red peppers resemble the beak of a small bird. They carry very little heat (if any), and are more similar to the well-known red bell pepper. Which, if you’ve ever dealt with, know they are great for stuffing. The piquillo is no different there.

They are stuffed with a mixture of goat cheese and herbs, and delicately placed on top of crostini over a bed of arugula, then sprinkled with hazelnuts. If it sounds simple, you’re right. If it sounds delicious, you’re also right. Anytime you can take standard ingredients and elevate them based on technique and flavors, load up the fire hose and just shoot it into my mouth.

You have everything going on in this dish. Great textures with the crispy crostini and crunchy pops of hazelnut, sweetness from the peppers, herb-y creamy tang from the goat cheese, and the peppery bite from the arugula. All together they sing in perfect harmony.

Don’t sleep on the arugula here. Just because it’s where everything rests, doesn’t mean it’s just a pretty face. Pile it high on each bite and the flavor and freshness of everything else gets amplified. It’s like having Sheryl Crow as your backup singer (see late ‘80’s Michael Jackson) – it just makes everything better.

This dish comes in a quad set, so if your dinner party is a party of four, be prepared to either double up, or make sure your roshambo game is on point – you might need it.

Bite Tahoe is located at 907 Tahoe Blvd. in Incline Village and are open at 5 p.m. Tuesday – Saturday. For menu and more information, visit them online at bitetahoe.com or give them a call at 775-831-1000.