EAT This Week: Chub’s Subs’ Steak Sandwich

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

Chub’s Subs’ Steak Sandwich is this week’s featured EAT dish. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune



If you get to the recently opened Chub’s Subs and go to order this week’s dish, you might realize that there are like 11 ways that you can order a steak sandwich — and that’s not counting the additional ways you can customize. So while it might sound daunting just to figure out which way you want it, hear me out on the basics of this sandwich and go with your gut on the rest. Trust me, your gut will be happy regardless.

Chub’s has 82 sandwich options on their menu but there are a couple things that are consistent with each. First, the sourdough rolls come in either an eight-inch or foot long option and are delivered fresh from Rounds Bakery out of Reno. Don’t worry GF friends; they’ve got you covered, too.

Second, is that each sandwich sings the staples of diced tomato, onion and pickles. Word on the street as to why diced pickles instead of sliced? Sliced can pull out and scrunch up where the diced hang out and deliver a more consistent bite each and every time. Like Denzel’s new movie: it’s the little things.

In addition to these, my steak option included lettuce, bacon, caramelized onions and barbecue sauce — oh yeah, and steak. Oh so glorious steak. It’s sliced super thin and done on the flattop giving it a superb caramelized exterior. The result is juicy and tender with just the right amount of texture pockets. And because it’s sliced thin and piled high, each bite peels away smoothly.

Each of the ingredients are singing and dancing like 2020 never happened. They’re giving hugs and holding hands, all to the benefit of your taste buds.

The deep richness from the onions and barbecue get cut with the brininess of the pickles. You get nice pops of texture from the lettuce and onions and the addition of bacon just sends it over the top.

I kid you not when I tell you my jowls started to salivate when I looked at the photos. It’s been a couple weeks since I tasted and I’m ready to go back.

Chub’s Subs is located at 8421 N Lake Tahoe Blvd. in Kings Beach, CA. For store hours and menu choices, visit them online at chubssubs.com or reach them by phone at 530-553-1820.