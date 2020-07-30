Eat This Week: Classic Cue’s Cheesy BLT

Eat This Week features Classic Cue's Cheesy BLT.

Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices.

In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

Ahhh, the BLT — the sandwich that tells you right up front who it is and what’s to come.

So anytime you get a little twist to the often-ordinary storyline, you have to call it out — especially when there’s fried cheese involved. Enter this week’s feature. Although this twisted classic is not on their regular menu, it is available as an every day special.

As with all sandwiches, it starts with the bread. Here, local sourdough from Truckee is the base.

After that, things start to go off the rails. Cheddar cheese is melted into the outside of each slice creating an equally gooey and crispy shield for the bread bunks.

There’s a reason the “B” in the BLT comes first — it’s all about the bacon.If I wrote the name of this dish out in long form it would probably read BACON, lettuce and tomato.

That’s because it’s like a truck was backed up to the bread and a whole bed of bacon was dumped in. A mound of hardwood-smoked bacon loads this sandwich to the gills. From there, it’s all about stacking and packing the rest of the ingredients.

You can guess at least two of the other ingredients (I’ll take obvious answers for one thousand, Alex), but avocado is also added to the fray giving it an added creaminess. Slather on some spicy mayo and there you have it.

When you get a bite with everything it’s like The Police reunion tour back in 2007. Yeah, we know everything is good on its own, but when they’re all together it’s so, so much better. It’s juicy. It’s fresh. It’s crispy. It’s creamy. It’s just downright delicious.

If all that bacon and fried cheese has you wondering about your waistline, relax. Just go with the side salad instead of French fries.

Join me next week as I look to solve all the world’s problems part two: regular fries or garlic fries. Actually that’s not even a problem. Garlic fries. Always. Classic Cue Sports Bar and Grille is located at 1961 Lake Tahoe Blvd. in South Lake Tahoe and is open daily from 11 a.m. to close.

For menu and more information visit them on the web at tahoeclassiccue.com or by phone at 530-541-8704.