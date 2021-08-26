EAT This Week: Cold Water Brewery & Grill’s Falafel Naan

This week’s featured EAT dish is Cold Water Brewery & Grill’s Falafel Naan. (Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune)



If you’re one who’s ever wondered just what in the world falafel actually is, well you’ve come to the right place. And if you’re going to take it to the next step and dive in with both feet, then Cold Water is absolutely the right place.

Think of falafel as vegan cross between a fritter and a meatball. The “meat” in this case is a combination of chickpeas, fresh herbs, garlic, onion, spices and fried to give you a great crusty outer texture while keeping everything inside fluffy and creamy.

This, along with tomato, cucumber, a roasted red pepper goat cheese spread, and tzatziki, are piled high over grilled naan and finished with micro radish sprouts from local-grower, Indigenous Farms.

I love saying the word tzatziki, but spelling it, not so much. Luckily for us, all you have to do here is taste it. Coursing through the veins of this entire dish, it lends super creaminess while also providing just a touch of tart – especially when it sings duet with the goat cheese.

The freshness of the veggies and greens really elevate the overall flavor and helps to hold on to what’s left of summer. And when everything rides high on pillow-y cloud portions of grilled naan, how can you not be all in? Although, I’m such a sucker for naan, you could probably whiz it up as it’s own baby food and I’d slather it on another piece of naan for a double double. There’s no world with too much naan in it.

I also have to mention the side of fries it comes with because CW’s fries are always fantastic, giving you a great balance of crispy and fluffy.

You really get the best of both worlds here. Feeling guilty about eating a fry – just hop on over to the falafel. Feeling like the falafel is too good to be vegan – indulge in a fry or 20. You can have your cake and eat it, too. In this case, it’s the Falafel Naan.

Cold Water Brewery and Grill is located at 2544 Lake Tahoe Blvd. in South Lake Tahoe. For menu and beer options visit them online at tahoecoldwaterbrewery.com or hit them up via phone at 530-544-4677.