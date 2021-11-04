EAT This Week: Emerald Bay Bar & Grill’s The Summit Sandwich

This week’s featured EAT dish is Emerald Bay Bar & Grill’s The Summit Sandwich.

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

If you haven’t been into Emerald Bay Bar and Grill in a while, you might be surprised on your next visit. Having completed a remodel earlier this year, and armed with a bigger kitchen, the restaurant is back to serving up those dishes you know and love.

Case in point: The Summit Sandwich. While this sandwich has been on the menu forever, it took a hiatus for a bit. It is back now, tweaked slightly, but better than ever.

Before we dive in, one programming note: this sandwich is massive. There’s definitely enough here for couples to split and still feel stuffed, but if you take the plunge and go all in, you may need paddles to give you enough charge to walk out the door. But, what a glorious walk it will be.

It all starts with an eight-ounce portion of chicken fried steak. It is smothered in their house-made country gravy, and topped with melted provolone cheese, two slices of tomato, four slices of bacon, and a fried egg – all stuffed between two slices of parmesan-crusted sourdough.

Right off the bat, you’re going to need to make a decision: knife and fork or go all in. Just like Fleetwood Mac, you go your own way — there’s no judgment.

The first order of business is to break that egg yolk and let that entire silky rich liquid fill in the gaps. Once you do that, it’s all hands on deck.

There’s great textures from the crusted chicken fried steak and parmesan-crusted bread, with pops of juiciness from the tomatoes, and smokiness from the bacon. Where I get giddy is the country gravy. I may leave it in my will to be buried in it — it’s that delicious. Yeah, it may sound weird or gross, but try it first and you’ll see.

It’s only available as a breakfast item (not served past 2 p.m.), so if you wake up with an appetite (or a hangover as the menu suggests), give it a spin.

Emerald Bay Bar and Grill is located at 888 Emerald Bay Road in South Lake Tahoe. For menu, daily specials and more, visit them online at emeraldbaybar.com or reach them by phone at 530-541-7017.