EAT This Week: Flatstick Pub’s Loaded French Fries

This week’s EAT is Flatstick Pub’s Loaded French Fries.

Rob Galloway/ Tahoe Daily Tribune

Depending on when you read this, it may get in just under the gun before you make that New Year’s resolution (and probably break in mid-January) to eat healthy and work out more. If so, then you have plenty of time to indulge in this week’s dish. Even if it is after the New Year, just do a few extra burpies and you’ll be fine.

If the Avengers and the Justice League came together to form one dish, this might be it. I’m referring to getting the best of both worlds – in this case: fries and nachos. You get all the best parts of each, but in a single super hero kind of way.

While you can build these fries however you want, if you’re going to go all in, you can’t do it with one foot on the sidelines. Everyone in the pool is the only way to go. By everyone I’m referring to French fries, house-made queso cheese sauce, chili, black beans, jalapenos, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream. Yes, all of it. Don’t be shy.

We need to start with the fries. They are not fried, but rather lightly dressed in oil and salt, then baked. Laid out on a large pizza rack, the oven acts like a large air fryer and the result is a very crispy, not as greasy, fry that holds up well when all the ingredients are piled high.

I have to call out the queso specifically. Can someone just create a keg and a tap of this and put it in my kitchen? It would instantly upgrade my home entertaining street cred. When you get the entire profile in one bite (yes, it’s a big bite, but live for once), the flavors are like the Mariana Trench and Jeff Bezos (deep & rich).

Quite simply, it’s a New Year’s Eve party in your mouth. Coincidence? Who cares? Just eat.

Flatstick Pub is located at 4101 #101 Lake Tahoe Blvd. in South Lake Tahoe. For menu and additional information visit them online at tipsyputt.com or give them a call at 530-443-4376.