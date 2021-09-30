EAT This Week: Flatstick Pub’s The Reuben

This week’s featured EAT dish is Flatstick Pub’s The Reuben.

Rob Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

I guess if you’re going to get a sandwich named after you, better to have a unique name like Reuben. If it were something like “The James,” I just don’t think I’d get that excited about it. No disrespect to all you James’ out there, but until you get a great tasting sandwich named after you, you might as well be Jim to me.

If you’ve never pulled the trigger on a Reuben (perhaps it’s the rye or the sauerkraut that turns you off), don’t give up on it quite yet – especially if you’re in the neighborhood of Flatstick Pub. Their Reuben could turn the tide for you.

Nearly all their ingredients are sourced locally or in small batch quantities that are produced for quality, not quantity. All of which give this sandwich a rustic feel without sacrificing anything in the flavor department.

The cast of characters consists of marble rye bread, pastrami, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing. If you’re a Reuben purist, you might snip that this doesn’t carry the traditional corned beef, which makes it a cross between a Rachel and a Reuben (not to be confused with the Ross and Rachel). However, given the sauerkraut stays put (instead of the standard Rachel coleslaw), I would say it’s a slight twist on the Reuben.

But, twist, schmist, it’s just a downright tasty sandwich. Rather than piling it high and letting it fly, it gets a zesty condensing through the Panini press. That compacting of a flavor bomb actually helps it not only hold it shape, but it keeps the bread crispy on the outside without getting overly soggy.

The punch the Russian dressing provides, combined with the tangy whip from the sauerkraut, are the perfect counterpoint to the smoky pastrami and deep richness of the rye.

Each order is served with side of kettle chips, and if you prefer, a beer from their all-local tap menu. Yes, I do prefer.

Flatstick Pub is located at 4101 #101 Lake Tahoe Blvd. in South Lake Tahoe. For menu and additional information visit them online at tipsyputt.com or give them a call at 530-443-4376.