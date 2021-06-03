EAT This Week: Fox & Hound’s Pork Ribs

This week’s featured EAT dish is Fox & Hound’s Pork Ribs. Rob Galloway

Tahoe Daily Tribune

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

It’s not every day that we get to feature award-winning dishes in this column. So, when we get the double barrel dose of award winning and barbecue, we’re in hog heaven. One taste of these St. Louis-style pork ribs and you’ll quickly see why.

The party starts early every day. A full two and a half pound rack of ribs is thrown into the smoker with cherry wood where its smoke continually kisses the meat over the next five hours. They’re pulled off, cut, and slathered in their signature barbecue sauce.

All of the rib boxes get checked in a big way. Smoke ring: check. Pockets of bark: check. Juicy: check. Tender: check. Getting it all over your face and not caring about a single thing except the delicious piece of smoked rib and barbecue sauce you’re shoving down your throat: check.

With ribs, a balance between falling off the bone while maintaining a nice chew is the sweet spot. These ribs deliver without sacrificing their juiciness and when you combine that with a smoky, but not too sweet barbecue sauce, a full rack might not be enough.

This platter comes with sides of bacon mac and cheese, potato salad, and cornbread. Each of them delivers on their own, but let’s be honest. While good, you’re not coming to eat barbecue for the sides. It’s all about the ribs.

You could sit me in a dark corner with water and (maybe) a napkin and just keep these ribs coming and I’d have no problem with an all-meat meal. Maybe that’s a little Neanderthal, but smoked meat has a tendency of bringing out the caveman in me.

Whether caveman or cavewoman, it won’t take you long to realize what I mean. A rack of ribs, a beer or two, on a sunny Tahoe day, you’ll walk away with a smile … And probably a piece of rib shrapnel that you missed with the napkin.

Fox and Hound is located at 237 Tramway in Stateline (top of Kingsbury). For ordering and menu information visit them online at foxandhoundtahoe.com or by phone at 775-588-8887.