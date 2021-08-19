EAT This Week: Fox & Hound’s Tri Tip Salad

This week’s featured EAT dish is Fox & Hound’s Tri Tip Salad. (Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune)



To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

Smoked tri tip is probably the meat that reminds me most of summertime. It’s a staple in our household and there’s nothing better than to get a few smoked slices from the barrel and pair with an ice-cold beer. To pair this type of feeling with the freshness of a great salad, worlds collide – in a fantastic way.

Running through the ingredients you get house mixed greens, charred corn, tomato, avocado, feta cheese, tortilla strips, warm smoked tri tip, and chipotle ranch dressing.

Of course, if you’re calling it a tri tip salad, we have to start there, right?

With tri tip, its super important you’re slicing against the grain – otherwise it becomes chewy. The grain in this cut also runs a couple directions, so you have to pay attention of when to pivot. The folks at Fox and Hound are rock stars so you don’t need to worry. The meat is super juicy and tender and gives you that great smoked beef flavor.

As you give it the old Bob Marley Stir It Up, you’ll be rewarded with great textures throughout. The tortilla strips substitute nicely for croutons to provide the crunch, and the crispy lettuce combined with pops of grilled sweetness from the corn add great balance to the other ingredients.

The dressing, combined with the fresh avocado adds great creaminess. The feta jumps in with salty bursts and if you can swing a bite with everything together, your taste buds might explode in disbelief. Not really, but you’re hitting every note in the notebook so just use your imagination.

If you’re one who likes your salads fresh, crisp, and flavorful and your barbecue smoky, delicious, and tender, I’m not sure what else to tell you. Well, I take that back. To paraphrase Doc Holliday from “Tombstone,” this is your huckleberry.

The Fox and Hound is located at 237 Tramway in Stateline (top of Kingsbury). For ordering and menu information visit them online at foxandhoundtahoe.com or give them a call at 775-588-8887.