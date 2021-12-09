This week’s featured EAT dish is EAT This Week: Friday’s Station’s Filet Mignon & Blackened Shrimp.

Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

If this week’s title doesn’t give it away, we’re getting a little fancy up in here – double dipping on two exquisite options for dinner. Only Friday’s Station combines them into one dish giving you one of the best duos since Woody and Buzz (?). Thelma and Louise? Take your pick really, because this will go to bat with any of them. Well, maybe not Han and Chewy, but that’s a whole other level.

I won’t spend too much time on the sides because that’s not really what we’re here to talk about. However, the roasted mashed potatoes and veggies are both great and perfect accompaniments to the stars of the show – but they’re no Andy and Red.

Starting with the filet, I know many steak purists might tell you their favorite cut is the T-bone, or porterhouse, or ribeye, but for many it’s the filet. What it lacks for in fat, it makes up for in tenderness. Here, it’s everything you’re looking for: buttery, juicy, and so tender, Elvis could have written a song about it.

You have the option of adding a béarnaise sauce for your steak, which would give you a rich and buttery pop of flavor, but I opted for simplicity. I tend to like the flavor of the steak to stand on its own, and it doesn’t disappoint. Perfect cook, perfect char – you could go home happy with just this.

But you don’t get just the steak. You also get a slightly spicy, but subtly sweet, blackening seasoning on the shrimp, swimming in a pineapple rum-butter sauce – a surf and turf that would make Mavericks jealous.

The spice on the shrimp is just enough that when you swipe through the sauce, you get a balance and explosion of flavors erupt like fireworks on your taste buds.

In case you were wondering, yes, the pineapple rum-butter sauce is every bit as decadent and delicious as it sounds. Just pour it into my stocking this Christmas and I’ll make it work. You listening, Santa?

Friday’s Station Steak and Seafood Grill is located on the top floor of Harrah’s Lake Tahoe at 15 Highway 50 in Stateline. For more information visit them online at caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe/restaurants or by phone at 775-586-4988.