EAT This Week: Fumo’s Rack of Lamb

This week’s featured EAT dish is Fumo’s Rack of Lamb.

Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

For all you lamb lovers out there, what is the secret to a good lamb dish? I’d say first off, you absolutely must not over cook it. Anything past medium rare is a travesty. Perhaps second, is having that nice crust on the exterior. Gracefully, this week’s dish does both.

It all starts out with a healthy dose of salt and pepper on each New Zealand lamb chop. They’re tossed into a screaming hot cast iron skillet giving it that magnificent crust on the exterior. This is simplicity at its finest. Sometimes all it takes is basic seasoning and a great cook to make something taste like a million bucks. Thankfully, that’s not what they’re charging, but you get the idea.

Going down on the plate first is a seasoned Greek yogurt. Za’atar, a Middle Eastern spice that brings earthy and nutty notes, is a banging partner for the tanginess of the Greek yogurt. Sitting on top of the yogurt is a mixture of sautéed eggplant, shallot, spinach, and golden raisins. All that is crowned with the lamb for a gorgeous presentation of big flavors.

You have to start with the lamb. It’s juicy and tender and the smokiness the crust brings rounds out all the elements you want. When you swipe that lamb with the sautee mixture and the yogurt, you get a great juxtaposition of hot and cold.

The simplicity of the lamb allows all the other flavors to stand up to the podium and shine. The textures and earthiness from the shallot and eggplant, combined with the tart and herbal notes from the yogurt swing your taste buds like a chandelier in a 7.0 magnitude earthquake.

I can’t overstate the cook on the lamb enough. It’s the glue to the entire dish and allows you to mix and match flavors with the other components seamlessly. And if you just want to pick up the chop and go to town on its own, you won’t be disappointed, either; sad when its gone, but not disappointed.

Fumo is located at 120 Country Club Dr. No. 61 in Incline Village. For drink and food menu visit them online at fumotahoe.com or give them a call at 775-833-2200.