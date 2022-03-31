EAT This Week: Getaway Café’s Black N’ Bleu Burger

This week’s featured EAT dish is Getaway Café’s Black N’ Bleu Burger.

Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

Before I even start with the feature this week, those of you that read the headline and right off the top tell me you’re pulling a “Shark Tank” and are out because of the bleu cheese, I get it. Bleu cheese isn’t everyone’s bag of goods, but those of you that would have no problem being buried in it you’re going to want to take note. If you’re in between the cold shoulder and obsessive meter, you should listen in, too.

Starting with the burger, you’re getting a massive half-pound meat bomb that is draped in a secret Cajun spice. Forget trying to get the ingredients or the recipe — I think it was placed in a truck and pushed to the bottom of the lake, because it’s not getting shared.

Regardless, it’s cooked to perfection (I prefer medium for my burgers), which includes a healthy dose of bleu cheese crumbles that melt into all the peaks and valleys of the patty, even pouring over the sides like a glorious, pungent waterfall. A nest of crispy fried onions are added over top, and then joined by bacon and pickle slices, lettuce, and tomato.

First off, cut this burger in half and save your jaw from working overtime – unless you’re cool with eating a portion that’s as large as an oversized softball. The meat is super juicy and the zip from the bleu cheese raises the salty and smoky flavors from of patty and the bacon.

You get great textures and pops from the veggies, but maybe the star of the show is the bun. Not because it’s packing the most flavor, but how it’s able to hold everything together. It’s like a belt working overtime to hold up those jeans you haven’t worn since you started dieting.

If you are, by chance, working on that diet to get ready for summer, I won’t tell anyone if you break your code for just one day. You probably won’t care once you taste this burger, anyway.

The Getaway Café is located at 3140 Highway 50 in Meyers. For menu items and general information visit them online at tahoegetawaycafe.com or give them a call at 530-577-5132.