EAT This Week: Getaway Café’s Hangover Helper

This week’s featured EAT dish is Getaway Café’s Hangover Helper. (Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune)



To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

Let’s not judge, but we’ve all been here, right? A little too much fun from the night before results in a morning that is not nearly a good time as what you may or may not remember before you went to bed. But, one thing is for certain – you need sustenance and something for that pounding headache. Well, this week’s dish has you covered.

Don’t worry. If you’re one of those mythical creatures that “never” get hangovers, well you can enjoy this dish just as much. But, the story behind the dish started about 14 years ago when an employee came in to work on New Year’s Day, not feeling in the best of spirits, was given a dish by the chef to help cope with the baby Carlos blues. The dish has been on the menu ever since.

And why wouldn’t it? It’s a delicious combination of home fries and chorizo sautéed with onions, tomatoes and peppers, then topped with melted cheddar cheese, and served with two eggs and toast. If you want to get creative, you can swap the toast for corn tortillas and fully immerse yourself in the experience.

There’s no real hiding what this dish is – you know and love all the ingredients involved. You may even want to double fist the approach with a fork in one hand and a spoon in the other and just start shoveling.

The cheese pats everything on the back, creating that bond that allows for you to mix and match each bite. Whether it’s potato and onions, or chorizo and peppers, it really doesn’t matter. Everything works wonders together, so there’s no downside to whatever makes it way to your mouth.

For me, eggs over-easy are the way to go. Let that golden river of richness make its way on to everything on the plate and let it marinate before each mouthful – that’s what dreams are made of, my friends. Sometimes dreams become reality, and sometimes reality is you just need food to nurse your hangover. Well, here’s just the thing.

The Getaway Café is located at 3140 Highway 50 in Meyers. For menu items and general information visit them online at tahoegetawaycafe.com or by calling 530-577-5132.