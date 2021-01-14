EAT This Week: Kalani’s Rack of Lamb

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

Looking back on all the dishes that we’ve featured, this very well may be the first time we’ve highlighted a lamb dish. Lamb, for many, is polarizing. It’s sometimes described as gamey but the truth is, when it’s prepared with passion and the right way for the right cut, it makes for a delicious option to its protein peers, beef, pork, or chicken.

Kalani’s Rack of Lamb is this week’s featured dish. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune



It all starts with a New Zealand rack of lamb. What’s special about New Zealand? Well, if you recall the rolling green hills of the Shire from the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy, then you can picture where these lambs have been open grazing. Needless to say, they are socked full of flavor.

Cooking the lamb is always the trickiest part. You over cook it and it falls off the edge into oblivion. Luckily, Kalani’s knows its lamb. They get an ever so important charred crust on the outside while leaving the inside a perfect medium rare. Yes, medium rare. Trust me, you don’t want it much more than that.

The chops are delivered runway style engulfed in a garlic herb balsamic glaze and sitting on a bed of roasted red pepper mash and crispy Brussels sprouts. The lamb is ultra juicy and tender and the reduced glaze carries a packed sweetness that stands up tall to the lamb flavor.

The supporting cast is also great. I feel Brussels sprouts get a bad wrap. They seem to live in the lexicon of kids and passed around in circles as evil, but when they’re charred to a crisp and get a swipe in that indulgent glaze, they’re king of the cabbage.

The red pepper mash isn’t just a potato mash with a little red pepper. It packs a punch and offers up a creamy sting, and when grabbed with the lamb and glaze, you get a bite that balances sweet and heat perfectly.

Apparently, if you’re a Hobbit, there are six traditional meal times. Where does lamb fit in those? Anywhere in between elevenses and supper. Sounds about right.

Kalani’s is located at 1001 Heavenly Village Way, Ste. 26 in South Lake Tahoe. Visit them online at kalanis.com for a complete menu and information about dining at 530-544-6100.