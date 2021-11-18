EAT This Week: Ladles by the Lake’s Chicken Tortilla Soup

This week’s featured EAT dish is Ladles by the Lake’s Chicken Tortilla Soup.

Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

I don’t know about you, but once that mercury starts to hover around those colder temperatures, its soup’s on for me. There’s just something about that warm feeling it brings that I crave during the colder months and becomes a staple at least once a week for my family. Enter Ladles by the Lake.

I don’t know the equivalent of a “kid in a candy store” saying for soup, but whatever it is, it’s here. Whatever mood you’re in, whatever flavor you’re seeking, they probably have the right fit bubbling in the back. This week’s feature is the classic chicken tortilla.

Oven roasted chicken meets a chicken broth base with beans, corn, and tortilla strips (other ingredients kept under wraps), then topped with cheddar cheese, sour cream, and chives. The end result is a very deep and rich party on the palette.

There’s a little bit of spice that hits you on the back end, but it’s a nice addition to the slight smokiness from the chicken and sweet punch from the corn. If you want everything to be a touch creamier, just swirl around that sour cream and let it do its magic.

Truckee Sourdough Company is supplying the sourdough bread bowls for serving and that’s enough to make me want to dive in. I might even go as far as eating ice cream out of a sourdough bread bowl, that’s how much I love them. Once you have all that soup soaked into its walls, and you start pulling it apart, I can’t shovel it in my mouth fast enough. Of course I regret it later, but living in the moment is a far greater feeling.

Ladles by the Lake is located inside Glazed and Confuzed Tahoe Donut located at 3447 Lake Tahoe Blvd. in South Lake Tahoe. You can visit them online at ladlesbythelake.com or give them a call at 530-600-0198.