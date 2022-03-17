EAT This Week: MacDuff’s Public House’s Bread Bowl Chili

This week’s featured EAT dish is MacDuff’s Public House’s Bread Bowl Chili.

Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

There are a lot of opinions when it comes to this week’s feature. Whether you’re team black bean, green, white, Cincinnati, or Texas, you all have your opinions when asked which is your favorite. Perhaps the best answer to this question is simply this week’s dish. Best or not, it deserves some attention.

Any time you get a chili recipe that’s been passed on, you know it’s legit – otherwise, why would anyone pass it on? In this case, a recipe from Poppy, one we can’t really divulge because it’s a secret, is loaded with familiar items like ground beef, onions and kidney beans.

All of that slow-cooked goodness is poured into a homemade sourdough bread bowl. Yes, they are literally making their own sourdough bread every day in house so you know it’s bang-on when it comes to freshness. It’s then topped with sour cream, fresh-diced jalapenos and shredded cheese.

The chili is hearty, a little sweet, but bold. It’s got great textures and flavors, especially if you’re one to take those toppings and swirl them around the bowl. There’s a little spice, but in a very home-y way. The fresh jalapenos add little pops of sweet heat, but never going overboard on the palette.

As with anything in bread bowls, I love to start ripping them apart once they’ve had time to marinate. This is no exception. Sourdough steeped in this chili is the thing that causes my jowls to water. No joke. They did it as I was typing.

This is not a normal menu item, so if you plan on going specifically for this chili you may want to ask ahead of time. Also, go hungry, because it’s a stick-to-your-ribs kind of dish – one that will surely please not only chili overs, but also anyone with an appetite.

MacDuff’s Public House is located at 1041 Fremont Ave. in South Lake Tahoe. For menu item and additional information visit them online at macduffspub.com or give them a call at 530-542-8777.