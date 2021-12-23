EAT This Week: MacDuff’s Public House’s Corned Beef & Cabbage

MacDuff’s Public House’s Corned Beef & Cabbage. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune



To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

Growing up, for some reason, I always thought that corned beef and cabbage was not for me. Of course I was judging by name and look alone – like lovely kids tend to do. But, I can tell you that first time I actually tried it, I fell in love. After eating this week’s dish, I fell in love all over again.

At MacDuff’s, it all starts with their brine for the corned beef. Scratch made (like everything else at the restaurant), it includes a healthy dose of beer and once the meat gets its soak on, is slow roasted in the oven. We’re not just talking slow roasted – this is a tortoise, riding shotgun with a snail, reading “The Stand,” for 15 hours kind of slow roasting.

It’s then sliced and added to the plate with freshly made mashed potatoes and sautéed cabbage with fresh dill, along with some shredded carrots. The fresh dill added to the cabbage is not something I would have seen coming, but it adds a great pop of flavor and coolness to the crunchy cabbage for a truly unique experience. Throw in the silky smooth richness from the potatoes and this massive portion of food is surely something that can keep your belly happy for days.

The corned beef is ultra tender. Make sure each bite is secure on your fork because it will simply just fall apart with each bite – no knife needed. You could literally eat this with a spoon if you wanted. It’s juicy, packed with flavor, and balances the line between salty, spicy, and tangy, perfectly.

If you’re looking around for a down home Christmas meal this week, and really miss that cooking that gives you all the feels of being with family, but maybe don’t have the opportunity to make it back to them, this is your meal. I’ve checked with Santa and he approves.

MacDuff’s Public House is located at 1041 Fremont Ave. in South Lake Tahoe. For menu item and additional information visit them online at macduffspub.com or give them a call at 530-542-8777.