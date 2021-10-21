EAT This Week: MacDuff’s Public House’s Kona Pizza
To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge —- there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.
After a short stint on the disabled list due to COVID, one of the most popular dishes at MacDuff’s is back. Like Rage Against the Machine at Coachella in 2007, the band is back together – and it sounds better than ever. Honestly, when does pizza not sound really good?
Pizza is my addiction. It’s pretty much my favorite food and even if my belly has thrown in the towel to where it can’t handle anything more, I can generally always find room for another slice. Keep the shaming to your self, I’m aware of my problem. When you’re around a pie like this, it only intensifies. Things could be worse, I suppose – but enough about my shortcomings.
Nearly everything at MacDuff’s is scratch made so when you get an 11-inch thin crust draped in Kona sauce, and topped with juicy slow-roasted pork, mozzarella, and grilled pineapple, then wood fired to perfection, you’re in for a treat.
The sauce is a nice balance between sweet and spicy. I’d take a jar of just that and keep it in my back pocket for all-day usage if I could. Yeah, it might look weird, but I’d be prepared for a delicious bite 24/7.
It plays off the tender pork (slow roasted overnight) beautifully, and when you get the pops of sweetness from the pineapple it all hits nirvana. For those of you that say pineapple doesn’t belong on pizza, I’d tell you to try this pizza, but selfishly, I don’t care. Just means more for me.
The cheese is just the right amount and melted in glorious fashion. It’s not too gooey and overloaded to where you have to pull it over your head to break the strand, but just creamy and melt-y enough to where it permeates everything effortlessly.
The wood fired marks on the crust give the perfect punctuation at the end of each piece and act like a gateway drug – enticing you for the next bite. Yeah, I’m addicted. But, you already knew that.
MacDuff’s Public House is located at 1041 Fremont Ave. in South Lake Tahoe. For menu item and additional information visit them online at macduffspub.com or give them a call at 530-542-8777.
