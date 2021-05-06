EAT This Week: Maria’s Mexican Restaurant’s A La Guadalajara Enchiladas

This week’s featured dish is Maria Mexican Restaurant’s A La Guadalajara Enchiladas. Rob Galloway

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

In my mind, Mexican cuisine starts with the enchilada (calm down taco fans). Perhaps it’s because it was the first Mexican dish that I learned how to cook on my own, but who really cares when something is downright delicious? Maria’s enchiladas not only ooze tradition, but they absolutely check the box when it comes to deliciousness.

For many, the Sophie’s choice starts with the tortilla. If you’re going to talk traditional, the choice is corn, which is where it all starts here. They’re dipped in a red sauce (combination of chiles and tomato) and then fried before being stuffed with shredded chicken (you have your choice of filling) and rolled. They’re then draped in more of the red sauce and topped with a sour cream and Cotija cheese.

When the plate dropped in front of me, I swear you can smell the authenticity. I don’t know how that’s even possible, actually. But nonetheless, the minute that first bite hits your lips, you’re transported.

The flavor they get out of that red sauce is comparable to a Sunday, Italian gravy. It’s savory, deep and rich and layered with complex tastes, yet it seems so simple. They could almost drop the mic right there, but the hits keep on coming.

The chicken is juicy and melts in your mouth, and as a whole, everything seems as happy to be together as a Turtles song; random music reference there, but I have faith you’ll get it. The sour cream adds exactly what its name suggests, and the Cotija gives you a saltiness that brings out even more richness from the red sauce, but it all remains very fresh and light.

They come with sides of cilantro rice and black beans. If you want a hint, don’t eat them as stand-alones. Mix them up and give them a swipe through the leftover sauce and it’ll open up a whole new world.

Maria’s Mexican Restaurant is located at 2494 Lake Tahoe Blvd. in South Lake Tahoe. For menu, takeout and additional information visit them online at mariaslaketahoe.com or give them a call at 530-600-2200.