EAT This Week: Maria’s Mexican Restaurant’s Chilaquiles

This week’s featured EAT dish is Maria’s Mexican Restaurant’s Chilaquiles. (Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune)



Whether it truly is the most important meal of the day or not, it doesn’t really matter. If you wake up in the morning and you have a pulse, breakfast at Maria’s is a great option now being offered – and just like the mailman, it delivers.

This week it’s all about the traditional Mexican dish of chilaquiles. House made tortilla chips are combined with their famous salsa roja (or green, if you prefer) then sautéed until the chips start to soften. They’re then topped with sour cream, queso fresco, chopped red onions, and a small garnish of cilantro. They’re served with two eggs (your style) and black beans.

I’m going to give you the inside skinny right off the bat. I like my eggs over easy pretty much all time, but this will work regardless of style. Get the tomatillo salsa on the side and pour that right over your eggs. Not only does it give your eggs a whole new take on life, but an option that I’ll get to in a moment.

It’s hard not to start with the red sauce when it comes to the chilaquiles. It’s deep and rich and if you put it on a poker chip I’d go all in. The sour cream combined with the cheese gives you a creamy and saltiness that cuts through the richness and creates supreme balance. The chopped onions add a crunchy and sweet texture and all together feel as comforting as warm hug from your favorite grandma.

But, if you want to go complete commando, here’s where that tidbit from the egg comes in. Break that egg up and let it join forces with the tomatillo salsa. Then, drag the chiliaquiles through the egg (picking up the yolk and salsa), and then take a bite. Put your seats and tray tables up because your taste buds will take off.

The classic freshness Maria’s is known for still reigns supreme, and it’s still vegan-friendly. If you want to punch it up even more, you can add in some avocado and their soy chorizo. Is there such thing as taking it up to 12?

Maria’s Mexican Restaurant is located at 2494 Lake Tahoe Blvd. in South Lake Tahoe. Breakfast menu is served from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. For menu items and general information visit them online at mariaslaketahoe.com or reach them by phone at 530-600-2200.