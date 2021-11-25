EAT This Week: Maria’s Mexican Restaurant’s Enchiladas en Mole

This week’s featured EAT dish is Maria’s Mexican Restaurant’s Enchiladas en Mole.

Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

While I am not a mole aficionado, I’ve seen my fair share of mole recipes. From traditional to bizarre variations, it seems like in order to be a mole it has to include every ingredient but the kitchen sink and can vary in cook times from half a day to a Hawaiian vacation. So every time I think about making mole, it’s more like “Shark Tank” – I’m out. Lucky for us, Maria’s does all the work for their delicious take on the classic Mexican dish.

Before I dive into the sauce, let’s start with the enchiladas themselves. You have your choice of filling (chicken, pork, or cheese) and you really cannot go wrong with any of them. They are wrapped in their always-amazing, scratch-made corn tortillas and if you decide to forego the meat, the dish can become vegan for those of you seeking out the option.

Then comes the mole. While we don’t get the wizard curtain completely pulled back to see everything going into the sauce, you do get hints of chile, dried peanuts, toasted nuts and the all-important chocolate. For those not knowing about the chocolate ingredient, it may sound strange, but believe me, it all pays off.

The result is a tug-of-war between sweet and savory and your taste buds are the beneficiaries. There’s a small hint of spice, but it’s not over the top – it only compliments all the other flavors.

It is served with sides of cilantro rice and black beans and if you get the urge, take the excess mole and start swiping it with bites of each. It amplifies the taste and gives you a whole different profile with each little nibble.

If anyone is tired of turkey over the weekend, this is your alternative. While it is not your traditional Thanksgiving flavors, it will still invoke all those feelings of family and flavor.

Maria’s Mexican Restaurant is located at 2494 Lake Tahoe Boulevard in South Lake Tahoe. For menu items and general information visit them online at mariaslaketahoe.com or reach them via phone at 530-600-2200.