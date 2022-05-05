EAT This Week: Maria’s Mexican Restaurant’s Tacos De La Calle

This week’s featured EAT dish is Maria’s Mexican Restaurant’s Tacos De La Calle.

Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

I’m not quite certain you can enjoy the Cinco de Mayo celebration without crushing a taco … or seven. If street tacos are right up your alley then you have to give these tacos from Maria’s a spin. With a choice between grilled chicken, carne asada or carnitas, I took the carnitas bullet for all of you – but oh what a glorious bullet it was.

Starting with the tortilla, the signature hand-made corn tortillas are the things dreams dream about. Lightly charred, but with the perfect amount of chew, they hold up throughout the entire taco-eating journey and amazingly add home-cooked flavor depth.

How they hold up with everything that’s stuffed inside (or is it on top?) is beyond me. These are like street tacos on steroids. The best street tacos, in my opinion, are simple. But, each component needs to be flawlessly executed and have the ability to shine on its own. These deliver on that premise.

The carnitas has delectable pockets of crust while still being juicy and flavorful, the onions add pops of sweetness and crunch, and the cilantro gives you a fresh herb-y finish. Squeeze on that splash of lime and it brightens everything up like a summer sunrise.

Of course, you can choose your own adventure when it comes to the salsa topper. Each order comes in a taco trio, so I’d recommend a little variety in your life and go with one taco for each salsa and then for the third, rock the combo. In any case, you can’t go wrong – each salsa ratchets up the flavor in its own unique way.

There you have it – a taco recommendation on Cinco de Mayo – how unique. In all seriousness, if you have that taco itch at any point, these will scratch it … and then some.

Maria’s Mexican Restaurant is located at 2494 Lake Tahoe Blvd. in South Lake Tahoe. For menu items and general information visit them online at mariaslaketahoe.com or call them at 530-600-2200.