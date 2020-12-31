EAT This Week: Maria’s Mexican Restaurant’s Vegan Street Tacos

Maria’s Mexican Restaurant’s Vegan Street Tacos. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune



To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

Tacos are a weak spot for me. There. I said it. It’s so hard not to like them, and deservingly so. There are so many combinations it’s hard not to find one (or 100) that you don’t fall in love with.

But, with great power comes great responsibility. In the case of tacos, the responsibility comes in the way of restraint. I could eat them for lunch and dinner at least two days a week. But, we all know that’s a danger to the body equator, so if a vegan option is a little healthier, you have to take that plunge, right? I’ll answer for you: Yes.

In this week’s case, the street tacos from Maria’s don’t miss a beat – and it all starts with the hand-made corn tortillas. You don’t need two like most street tacos because one holds everything together and packs all the flavor you need.

You have your choice of soy chorizo or beef and you really can’t go wrong with either. You don’t miss the traditional proteins because everything else has flavor to burn. In addition to the protein, each taco (you get three) is piled high with cilantro and onion.

They are served with your choice of sauce (tomatillo, original or spicy) and grilled onions with a side dish of cilantro rice and black beans. Everything is teeming with freshness, which is the underlying specialness of the dish.

Don’t sleep on the addition of the grilled onions. You’ll want to put those to bed in each taco. They not only add texture, but a smoky-sweetness that pairs well with flavor fireworks from the protein.

You can’t really go wrong with the sauce choices — each adds it’s own unique exclamation point. The green salsa is the most mild, but if you’re feeling frisky and ready for some heat, then the spicy definitely lives up to its name.

I’m sure there’s someone out there who’ll read this and say it’s not that spicy. Sure, so if it’s not hot in here why are you sweating like a polar bear in Phoenix?

Maria’s Mexican Restaurant is located at 2494 Lake Tahoe Blvd. in South Lake Tahoe. For menu, takeout and additional information visit them online at https://www.mariaslaketahoe.com or give them a call at 530-600-2200.