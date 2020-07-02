EAT This Week: McP’s Baja Style Avocado Toast

McP's Baja Style Avocado Toast.

Provided

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

Ok, I realize that you might be one who thinks of avocado toast as some bougie breakfast item getting gobbled up by the hipster nation while they kick back and read beard grooming magazine, but guess what? This takes that stereotype and turns it on its ear (or up to 11, if you will).

That’s because the Oliver twist that McP’s puts on this dish gives you something that’s not only extremely hearty, but really entertaining, too. We’re not just talking toast with a little avocado spread here – we’re talking about adding some rowdy characters bringing their A-game to the flavor party.

So let’s get the obvious out of the way. Yes, there’s toast. The multigrain here adds a nice earthiness to overall profile and brings a crispiness texture that balances out the rest of the gang.

The guac is super creamy and lives all the way to the edge – no skimping here. It’s made fresh in-house every day and that freshness comes through with each trip down the tummy tube.

Then we get to the renegade of the bunch: the Mexican street corn salsa. Brightened up with tomato, the corn adds pops of sweetness in each bite like it was Sugar Ray Leonard throwing jabs at Orville Redenbacher.

And if that’s not enough, a healthy dusting of cotija cheese over the top looks like the basin floor at the fist sign of winter in Tahoe. The cheese adds saltiness and just a touch of additional texture that rounds everything out.

If you want to punch everything up a notch, the dish is served with lemon wedges. Take a squeeze of that over each slice and watch all the other elements of the dish smile that much wider.

I love it when dishes get the roller coaster twist and nail the landing. This, my friends, is arms up fun.

McP’s Taphouse Grill is located at 4125 Lake Tahoe Blvd. in South Lake Tahoe. For more information visit them at mcpstahoe.net or by dialing them up at 530-542-4435.