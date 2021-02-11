EAT This Week: Mountain High Sandwich Co.’s Harmony Wrap

The featured EAT This Week is Mountain High Sandwich Co.’s Harmony Wrap. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune



To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

Anytime you come across a menu item that you’re told has been on the menu since the place opened, I think it’s safe to say that it’s for good reason. And if that same menu item’s name is rooted in the vibe of the place, you have to be all-in, right? I’ll answer. Yes. Push your chips in the middle of the table and wait for this week’s river card of deliciousness to deliver.

The Harmony Wrap is a conveyor belt of all organic ingredients: quinoa, avocado, pea shoots, cucumber, carrots, cabbage, spring mix, raw seed mix, hearts of palm spread, and lime cilantro tahini sauce all bundled up nicely in an organic wheat wrap.

A place that’s focused on the positive consciousness that food brings — and is as in-tune with its local surroundings — is about as Tahoe as it gets. In fact, if Tahoe walked in and ordered a dish … Nah, let’s not go too far. Let’s just say flavors and textures pop inside your mouth like popcorn popping at a county fair.

All the ingredients are as fresh as a daisy on the first day of spring after a rain. Yes, really. Mountain High is committed to working with local business and farms and a good part of this dish comes from the Tahoe Food Hub and their organic produce. You can definitely taste (and feel) the difference.

With Captain Freshness planting the flag of conquer in all the produce, you almost overlook the lime cilantro tahini. Almost. That is the tie that binds everything together and if they offered it in gallon jugs for sale, I may be at the front of the line.

However, I’d first stand in line for the Red Curry Vegetable Soup, which makes for a perfect companion to this wrap. Light, bursting with flavor, but not overpowering, all their soups are freshly made and on rotation. So if there’s one you really like, get it while it’s hot. Luckily, the wrap will always be there when you return.

Mountain High Sandwich Co. is located at 120 Country Club Dr. in Incline Village, Nev. For menu and other information visit them online at mountainhighsandwichco.com or reach them by phone at 775-298-2636.