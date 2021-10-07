EAT This Week: Poke Rok’s Lion King Roll

This week’s featured EAT dish is Poke Rok’s Lion King Roll.

Rob Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

If the term sushi burrito has never touched your ears (or your lips), then sit back and buckle in because this week’s Japanese-Hawaiian mash up is sure to blow your taste buds back. Sure, you can easily go the route of ordering a standard sushi roll, but when you can essentially get that on steroids, that’s what this week’s feature is all about.

After selecting your choice of rice, you get to see one of the coolest machines I’ve ever seen spit out an immaculate sheet of rice over a seaweed wrapper. If I had one of these in my house, I’d be eating sushi every week. Actually, I’m too lazy to make my own, so that’s probably not true. This is why we have places like Poke Rok.

Once that’s ready, you get a barrage of ingredients meticulously placed on top: ahi tuna, salmon, shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno, tempura crunch, and finished with honey wasabi and yum yum sauce. It’s a mouthful to say, and it’s more of a mouthful to eat. This roll is every bit the size of a large burrito and more — you’re definitely getting your moneys worth.

If you’re wondering when the tortilla comes into play, don’t. There’s no cameo from corn or flour — the seaweed wrap serves as the bear hug around the ingredients.

The ahi and salmon are sashimi quality, so not only are you getting that freshness, you also get the distinct buttery flavors of each. The texture and crunch coming in from the tempura and cucumber are a nice contrast to the fish and rice, and the jalapeno delivers the perfect spike of spice.

Having two sauces from different ends of the spectrum is what sends this over the top. You get sweet and tart (honey wasabi) playing off creamy and spicy (yum yum), sending an explosion of flavor on each bite.

If you’re thinking that you’d like to try, but not sure if your kids will do the same, there’s plenty of options for them as well. Hakuna matata, my friends. Enjoy.

Poke Rok is located at 4125 Lake Tahoe Blvd. Unit 1 in South Lake Tahoe. For menu and additional information visit them online at pokeroktahoe.com or give them a call at 530-578-0319.