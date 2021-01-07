EAT This Week: Revive Coffee & Wine’s Green Turkey

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

Revive’s Green Turkey is the featured dish of the week.



If you’re thinking Revive’s Green Turkey conjures up thoughts and images of Dr. Seuss’ “Green Eggs and Ham,” then let me start with this: you can grab and go, eat it to and fro, you eat here or there, or anywhere.

As you can see, I am not Dr. Seuss. But, much like Sam, I like this Green Turkey just as much as he liked green eggs and ham. Nah, I liked this more.

The list of characters: roasted turkey, bacon, pesto aioli, pesto, avocado, red onions, and Swiss cheese all bookended by slices of toasted sourdough. I shouldn’t have to tell you where this sandwich gets its name, but it’s that pesto and avocado combination that dance the cha-cha around your mouth while everything else cuts in for its turn.

The roasted turkey is juicy and combined with the bacon, gives you a smoky and balanced protein blast of flavor. Red onions give it just a hint of sweetness and texture, but at no point are you pummeled with a strong onion flavor. The Swiss kicks in its natural nuttiness and adds to the creaminess that was stared with the avocado.

My favorite kind of bread is sourdough. You could put a piece of tree bark in between two grilled slices, slathered in butter and it’ll still taste amazing. Here, it’s the perfect balance and vehicle to deliver the goods.

Anytime you can pack all of those flavors and textures into a sandwich and want more when you’re done, you know you’ve got a good thing going.

According to the owner, this sandwich has been their number one seller since it made its way to the big leagues – I can see why. While visitors may come back each year just for this sandwich to eat it on their boat, or with a goat, they’ll forego the jerky just for this Green Turkey.

I told you I’m no Dr. Seuss – probably closer to Dr. Phil … without the PhD. Unless the D stands for delicious then I’m right in my element.

Revive Coffee and Wine is located at 3135 Harrison Ave. in South Lake Tahoe. For menu, hours and general information visit them online at revivecoffeewine.com or by phone at 530-600-4007.