EAT This Week: Sage Leaf’s Rosemary Hummus and Baby Sweet Peppers

This week’s featured EAT dish is Sage Leaf’s Rosemary Hummus and Baby Sweet Peppers. (Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune)



To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

Hey, appetizers and side dishes are people, too. Let’s give them their do, shall we? Sometimes small bites and a drink is all your little heart desires. If that’s the case, then this week’s feature is for you. Really, it’s for anyone who loves delicious food, so let me explain.

Full disclosure: If a hummus truck crashed on the side of the road and spilled hummus everywhere, I’d be there in a heartbeat with fresh veggies, pita chips, and anything else that can hold a dip. Needless to say, I love it. Also needless to say, that when it’s made from scratch and all the fixins get their own special treatment, I REALLY love it.

Made fresh daily, we get the familiar pairings of chickpeas, sesame paste, and extra virgin olive oil, with a special appearance by fresh rosemary. While rosemary can be quite overpowering, it just adds depth and flavor here. The hummus gets a turbo boost of flavor with a little olive oil drizzle, splash of paprika, and feta that’s been marinating in fresh herbs and lemon.

Waiting in the wings like a football team ready to take the field for the Super Bowl, are the accompaniments. Flatbread and baby sweet peppers get marked on the lava rock grill and are added to the veggie array of tomatoes, green olive, and cucumber.

Add a little balsamic and watercress and you are staring down a dish that’s not only gorgeous but also bursting with flavors and textures.

The hummus is creamy and silky, with a tinge of saltiness from the feta. No matter what combination you decide to go with, you can’t go wrong. You can go straight veggie and get fresh and crisp, or you can go just flatbread and get pillow-y goodness. Or, get one of everything and do your best “Scanners” impersonation while you wait for your head to explode.

That would totally freak out the person next to you, but if you offered them a bite, I’m sure they’d understand.

Sage Leaf is located at 893 Tahoe Blvd. Ste. 600 in Incline Village. For menu, hours of operation and more information visit them on the web at sageleaftahoe.com or give them a jingle at 775-413-5005.