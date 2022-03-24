EAT This Week: Shangrila Himalayan Kitchen’s Chicken Vindaloo

This week’s featured EAT dish is Shangrila Himalayan Kitchen’s Chicken Vindaloo.

Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

If your knowledge and love for Indian food starts and ends with Tikka Masala, then this week is for you. While Shangrila Himalayan Kitchen dances around both Indian and Nepal cuisine, chicken vindaloo is largely Indian. Think of it as Tikka Masala, but with a whole lot more attitude.

That’s largely because of the chilies. You can order this dish to your preferred heat preference, but if the challenge of choosing that level is too much for you, just go straight down the middle with medium and you’ll get the punch of what this dish is all about.

Rather than list out all the ingredients (there are a lot), let’s just say the chicken is marinated in vinegar, chilies and spices, then takes a swim with some potatoes in a vindaloo curry sauce that features a base of onions, tomatoes, garlic, green onions, and cilantro. Just listing those ingredients is a mouth full – but oh is it a delicious mouth full.

Call in the flavor bomb squad because this dish explodes. It’s bright but rich, spicy but tangy, and creamy yet firm. The chicken is tender and moist and the skin-on potatoes have waterlogged the sauce so well, even they are kicking out the jams.

Yes, it has heat, but it’s a very earthy sort of heat. Not earthy in like a root vegetable or mushroom sort of way, but more like Mother Nature slow cooking all day for Father Time. If that doesn’t make sense, you just have to try it to see what I mean.

I also can’t leave this column without mentioning the naan. Hint: get the garlic naan, because why get naan when you can get garlic naan? Either version (plus a couple others) are a must. Pillow soft, slightly chewy, tiny scorched edges – it’s amazing to rip apart and grab pieces of chicken (and sauce) and just start mowing down.

If it starts to get too spicy, just pick up the pace and try to outrun the heat. Sure, it’ll eventually catch up, but that’s part of the fun.

Shangrila Himalayan Kitchen is located at 1142 Ski Run Blvd. in South Lake Tahoe. For menu item and additional information visit them online at shangrilahimalayan.com or give them a call at 530-600-3177.