EAT This Week: Sierra Subs’ The Redwood

This week’s featured EAT dish is Sierra Subs’ The Redwood. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune



To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

When developing the menu for the newly opened Sierra Subs, owner Andrew Dauscher knew he wanted to have a sandwich reminiscent of a spicy Italian. Mission accomplished in this week’s feature: The Redwood.

When it comes to sub sandwiches, they very well may epitomize the Tahoe lifestyle. Whether you’re catching turns on the slopes, bombing down the tracks on your mountain bike, or heating up those feet on your favorite walking trail, at some point you’re going to get hungry. They make for a perfect partner no matter what’s in your recreation repertoire – just grab, go, and enjoy later … Or right there – we won’t judge.

This particular sando gets a heavy hand of meats: Genoa salami, capicola, smoked ham and pepperoni. If you’re not in with the cool kids and know what capicola is, you might ask 10 different Italians and they’d give you 10 different answers. But for the sake of keeping it easy, it’s typically a smoked pork shoulder that’s been cured.

The rest gets rounded out with provolone cheese, banana peppers, chili pepper relish, lettuce, tomato, red onion, oil and vinegar. As with most shops, you can add or remove your favorite ingredients to suit any weird fetishes you might have.

All of this is pinched between Truckee Sourdough Company bread and when you dive in for that first bite it truly pops with flavor. Yeah, I’m sure you’ve had something similar before, but when fresh ingredients are bursting from the seams, you can taste the difference.

The thing that really sets this off is the chili pepper relish and the banana peppers. The sweet and spicy bite they give you, combined with the textures from the tomatoes and onions, and the smokiness from the hulking meats, you’re going to be insanely happy you waited to get to the bottom of Toads before you dive in.

The ride will be worth the wait.

Sierra Subs is located at 212 Elks Point Rd., Ste. 107 in Zephyr Cove. For menu items, store hours or online ordering, visit them online at sierrasubs.com or give them a call at 775-580-7368.