EAT This Week: Sugar Pine Bakery’s Sweet Trio

The featured EAT dish this week is Sugar Pine Bakery’s Sweet Trio. Rob Galloway

Tahoe Daily Tribune

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

I don’t get to do pastries, cakes, or muffins very often in this column so when I got the nod to feature three different items from our friends over at Sugar Pine Bakery, I knew it was going to be sweeeeet.

Before diving into each for a quick rundown, I think it should be noted just how amazing the place smells before you even walk in the door.

I was like one of those old cartoon characters getting a whiff of a scent, feet coming off the ground, then floating horizontal through the air with my nose leading the way. But, enough about my childhood cartoon recollections — on to the goods.

Chocolate Croissant

One of their best sellers and its easy to see why. The foundation dough used here is the same base dough as the cinnamon roll (they’re cranking out 150 – 200 pounds a week). There’s a secret inside the dough that was (probably wisely) not shared with me, but the result is an ultra flaky roll that is split down the center and slathered in chocolate ganache then dusted with powdered sugar and drizzled with more chocolate.

It’s light and airy and buttery and chocolaty and I could probably keep going but you get the idea, right? If I had these every morning for breakfast I would probably be a lot of things, but happy might be at the tippy top of the list.

Cinnamon Roll

They key to the dough is the resting that takes place overnight. It wakes up each morning with a spin of cinnamon (and whatever other secrets they’re keeping) and comes out as a huge offering that’s topped with their scratch made cream cheese frosting.

If I brought a dozen of these to school every day, I’d be everyone’s (including the teacher’s) best friend. If buying a grade with delicious treats is wrong, I don’t want to be right. Don’t let your kids read that.

Cheesecake

The kicker is the graham cracker crust. The ratio to the filling is perfect and the buttery crumble you get when combined with the creamy center and a swipe of hand whipped cream and a slice of strawberry, it’s truly decadent.

Yes, it’s sweet, but there’s also a freshness that permeates throughout that seems to dial it back for ultimate enjoyment. Yeah, I’m a fan.

Sugar Pine Bakery is located at 3564 Lake Tahoe Blvd. Ste. G in South Lake Tahoe. For menu items and other information visit them online at sugarpinetahoe.com or by calling them at 530-542-7000.