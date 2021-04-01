EAT This Week: Sushi Pier’s Mr. Pink

Sushi Pier’s Mr. Pink is this week’s featured EAT dish. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune



To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

Anytime you can create a dish that has me reminiscing about one of the best movies in Quentin Tarantino’s catalog, you have me at hello. I’ll try to refrain from the “Reservoir Dog” references here, but in the case of this roll, it not only barks, it also bites. OK, lame reference. I get it. I’ll stick to the food.

On that note, good sushi coming out of the kitchen should always give you a little pause so you can soak in the presentation. This roll does that. It stands tall in the pocket with colors popping off left and right. It’s so visually appealing you almost don’t want to eat it. Almost. Who am I kidding? Not even almost – I want to dive right in.

The roll itself rides in with crystal shrimp and cream cheese. It’s layered with a duo of seared tuna and avocado then topped with crap, green onion, and unagi.

I’m a sucker for unagi. That thick and sweetened soy sauce could be thrown down on a slip and slide and I’d have no problem deciding what to do on a Sunday afternoon. Here it adds that sweet and salty component to help cut through the creaminess of the cream cheese and avocado.

The tuna and crab play nicely with the crispy shrimp. It’s all super fresh and light, but packed with flavor. Tack on the ever so slight texture from the green onions and you’ll be happy they offer up an all you can eat option.

And if you’ve ever listened to a K-Billy’s Super Sounds of the Seventies weekend, you might want to pair it with one or two of these rolls to help you keep on truckin’. They should go hand in hand. Much better than my second attempt at a movie reference.

Sushi Pier is located at 177 U.S. Highway 50 in Stateline. For general information and menu items visit them online at tahoesushipier.com or via phone at 775-588-8588.