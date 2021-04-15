EAT This Week: Tahoe Bagel Company’s Back 2 Life

This week’s featured EAT dish is Tahoe Bagel Company’s Back 2 Life. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune



To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

Three. Two. One. Clear. If this is reminiscent of how you have to wake up after a long and wonderful night, then we have the breakfast bite for you. Yes, this sandwich is great for curing hangovers (so we’re told), but you don’t need one to enjoy its deliciousness.

This sandwich is somewhat of a build-your-own. You start by picking up to two meats — we went with the classic stack of sausage and bacon. Those are laid over freshly scrambled eggs with your choice of cheese, a hash brown and hot sauce.

Then comes the daunting task of choosing the right bagel to bookend the bushel of ingredients. It’s about as tough as choosing your favorite child because all their bagels are so good, but in this case it’s kind of a no-brainer: the jalapeno cheddar.

Why? Well, the whole point behind the hot sauce is to help bubble out those impurities, so let’s add a little kick-start to the heart and let it start pumping. Actually, I don’t know if that’s the case – the sandwich is not spicy – I just love to crush jalapeno cheddar bagels and when you get the tang of the hot sauce, it all sings in perfect harmony.

The crusty exterior from the cheddar and sweetness from the jalapenos is the perfect balance to the soft interior of the bagel. It’s about as light and soft as the eggs in the sandwich and when you get the salty, smoky, crispy, one-two-three from the hash brown, bacon and sausage, you literally close your eyes and make that “mmmmm” sound. If not out loud, you’re definitely thinking it in your belly.

This sandwich isn’t necessarily a secret. It was the very first thing they put on the menu and is also their best seller for breakfast. Sometimes it’s ok to go with the crowd. Also sometimes, the best hair of the dog comes in the form of a breakfast bagel sandwich.

Tahoe Bagel Company is located at 1018 Al Tahoe Blvd. in South Lake Tahoe. For menu and ordering information visit them online at tahoebagelco.com or give them a call at 530-578-0002.