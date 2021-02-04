EAT This Week: Tahoe Bagel Company’s Reubenowitz

Tahoe Bagel Company’s Reubenowitz is an all-in take on the classic Reuben sandwich with a few little tweaks. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune



I’m not sure how many jokes start out with a Russian, a Swiss and a Jew walk into a bar, but essentially that’s what you have here – and believe me, it is no joke. The Reubenowitz is an all-in take on the classic Reuben sandwich with a few little tweaks that remind the owners of Tahoe Bagel Co. growing up back east.

With a Reuben, you have to be dealing with rye bread and this is where this sando gets its surname. By using Jewish rye as opposed to its more traditional counterpart, it pays off with a slightly less heavy, but equally packed with flavor, taste. When toasted, the aromatics belt out flavor like singing gospel in the church choir and boy does it hit those high notes.

The big twist here is on the meat, or should I say meats (plural). About a half of pound of corned beef, pastrami and turkey are draped in a glorious (and melty) blanket of Swiss cheese. Yes, I realize melty is not a word, but it captures the hug this sandwich gives you much better than the more uptight “melted.”

All the meats are working overtime in blue-collar fashion with the house-made coleslaw and Russian dressing. It’s not your typical mix, but the fresh crunch and added creaminess, combined with everything else can quickly make this sandwich one of your favorites.

I’m apparently not the only one, either. I looked at possibly ordering one the other day and they were sold out. Bummer for me, but everyone else ahead of me was no doubt happy.

All in all this delivers big on flavor, but in an even keeled sort of way. Each bite is refreshing while simultaneously smacking you upside the skull with flavor and textures. If you’re a sandwich, that’s a good thing. Well, at least ones that sport multiple nationalities.

Tahoe Bagel Company is located at 1018 Al Tahoe Blvd. in South Lake Tahoe. For ordering or menu information visit them online at tahoebagelco.com or give them a jingle at 530-578-0002.