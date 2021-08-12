EAT This Week: Tahoe Bagel Company’s Turkey Club

This week’s featured EAT dish is the Turkey club from Tahoe Bagel Company. (Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune)



To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

To borrow a little joke from the great comedian Mitch Hedberg, yes, you can order the Turkey Club at TBC and not even have to be a member. Luckily for us, the membership to get into this club is just the price of admission for the sandwich itself – and is it ever worth it.

Perhaps the biggest conundrum you have with each order at TBC is which bagel do I choose to put my sandwich on. You probably can’t lose because they’re all so delicious, but in this case, the recommendation is the spinach everything bagel. Who doesn’t want everything and spinach?

Once the bagel decision is out of the way, the rest is easy: turkey breast, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and ranch. Of course you can customize, but if you’re sticking to your guns and going with the recommendation, you’ll be thankful. All flavors are meticulously put together to give you the best eating experience.

This sandwich is a great blend of east coast fundamentals and California cuisine. It’s also their second best selling lunch sandwich so obviously they’re doing something right.

The turkey is stacked high and juicy, and you get great textures coming through from the bacon, lettuce, onion, and, of course, the bagel itself.

Their house made ranch radiates creaminess throughout the entire sandwich and helps each ingredient hold hands so they all have their space to shine, but never impede on each other’s flavors. They all build on one another perfectly so when you get that familiar everything bagel flavor on top of it all, it’s like watching Shohei Ohtani take batting practice – everything is about to get crushed.

To recap: yes, you can join the Turkey Club at any time. Yes, it’s your club so you can make up your own rules. You might want to start with no sharing of the sandwich.

Tahoe Bagel Company is located at 1018 Al Tahoe Blvd. in South Lake Tahoe. For menu and ordering information visit them online at tahoebagelco.com or by phone at 530-578-0002.