EAT This Week: Tahoe Tavern & Grill’s Amber Braised Beef Short Ribs

This week’s featured EAT dish is Tahoe Tavern & Grill’s Amber Braised Beef Short Ribs.

Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

If you’re looking for full beef flavor and texture, it’s hard to go wrong with short ribs. This week’s dish chucks the bone (bad pun intended) and leaves you with supremely sliced meat in an unctuous sauce that I wouldn’t be ashamed to carry around in a bota bag and sip on throughout day. But, before I start drooling over that sauce, let’s start with the ribs themselves.

The insider secret here is that Tahoe Tavern has their own amber beer and they use this to help braise the short ribs around seven to eight hours. Once they’re tender enough to where the bone falls out, they are sliced and ready to be sauced.

That concoction starts with the braising liquid, which includes a deep and rich cabernet sauvignon and seasonal mirepoix (diced veggies — typically carrots, onions and celery). It gets reduced to a silky and complex sauce that packs so many flavors it could sit on the corner and peddle its excess flavor to other inferior sauces for a buck-fifty.

It’s served over a classic garlic mash with seasonal veggies and, if you needed yet another layer of taste, a drizzle of wild mushroom jus — all topped with crispy fried shallots and micro greens for enhanced textures.

The meat is butter-tender. You could cut through it with only a harsh look it’s that soft. There’s a great roasted earthiness from the mushrooms, but while you’d think with all of these deep and rich flavors going on it would be heavy, but it’s actually light, and a little bit sweet — brightened up from the jus.

Everything is fantastic on its own, but if you read me at all you know I’m the type who’s ok with coloring outside the lines and letting things blend together. Go ahead and slam that mash into the jus and swipe up a short rib on the way to your mouth — you can thank me later. I take PayPal. Or beer.

Tahoe Tavern and Grill is located at 219 Kingsbury Grade (behind the Chevron station) in Stateline. For more information and menu items visit them online at tahoetavernandgrill.com or by give them a call at 775-580-6226.