EAT This Week: Tahoe Tavern & Grill’s Seared Jerk Salmon

This week’s featured EAT dish is Tahoe Tavern & Grill’s Seared Jerk Salmon. (Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune)



To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

The jerk in this week’s dish is not tied to that 1979 Steve Martin classic of the same name, but rather the Jamaican world of flavors of sweet, spicy and savory. You know; those flavors that like to dance around your taste buds like peak In-Living-Color-Fly-Girl-J-Lo.

The party starts with a house blend of jerk spices curing a seven-ounce filet of salmon. Once that cure kiss takes hold, it gets a hard sear, fresh to order. It’s placed over a caramelized pineapple basmati rice which then gets a sweet chili glaze drizzled over top and around. The final touches hit with micro arugula, watermelon radish, and fried Maui onion strings. Oh yeah, there’s also a charred orange for you to bathe everything in for added flavor.

Pick that jaw up off the floor because I know it’s dropped. I still haven’t even mentioned the seasonal veggie that it comes with. Oh well, no matter – we didn’t come to hear about veggies, did we?

You get some true umami stuff going on here. Pops of soy and ginger combined with the jerk flavors and citrus embrace from the orange is a truly great twist of Pacific and Caribbean senses.

Textures explode from the crispy fried onion strings, radish, and that great exterior crust from the salmon. Once you get that smoky charge that’s been dragged through the chili sauce with all the other elements it’s a balance of flavors that Simone Biles will be jealous of.

The highlight for me in this dish is that sweet chili glaze. I could do laps like Michael Phelps (I figure I’d stay on my roll of Olympic athlete references) in a pool of that stuff. It not only soaks into the salmon with every bite, but also gives you a great compliment to the pineapple rice.

If you’re in the mood for flavor, all you need is this dish … Well, this ashtray, the paddle game, the remote control, the lamp, and this dish.

Tahoe Tavern and Grill is located at 219 Kingsbury Grade (behind the Chevron station) in Stateline. For menu and more information, visit them online at tahoetavernandgrill.com or by phone at 775-580-6226.