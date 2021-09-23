EAT This Week: Tahoe Tavern & Grill’s Tri Tip Hero

This week’s featured EAT dish is Tahoe Tavern & Grill’s Tri Tip Hero.

Rob Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

How fitting to feature a hero sandwich this week. We’ve definitely seen our fair share of heroes as of late, but this one you can actually eat. Sometimes called a hoagie or a grinder, you’re basically dealing with some kind of meat and cheese on a roll. But, in the hands of Tahoe Tavern, you know they’re not going to go about it in a traditional way.

Starting with the tri tip — its smoked low and slow for about six hours before getting sliced. I’ve said before how important the slice is on tri tip. You don’t want to have half the meat pull out with each bite because it wasn’t sliced properly. Don’t worry. The kitchen ninjas handle this element just fine.

It then gets stacked like a Jenga tower on top of a field of fresh greens. When I say stacked, I mean 1927 Yankees stacked – they don’t shy away from the meat on this sandwich. It rounds out with chipotle-horseradish aioli, pickled onion, pepper relish, and melted Swiss cheese between two sheets of bread.

The flavor is about as jam packed as an NBA team in a VW bug. The meat is super juicy and that smoke pairing with the subtle heat from the aioli, the tang from the horseradish, and the zingy sweetness from the onions is divine.

You also get some nice textures with the fluffy bread and crunch from the onions, not to mention gooey aged Swiss that packs a little nuttiness and brings all the textures together.

This dish also comes with a side of house fried kettle chips. The house spice that’s sprinkled over them is good enough to lick from your fingertips and not feel ashamed. But the real kicker is the caramelized onion dip they come with. I’d be surprised if there’s any left when you’re done. If there is, get a side of chips to finish it off and take the rest home. You’ll thank yourself for the late night snack.

Tahoe Tavern and Grill is located at 219 Kingsbury Grade (behind the Chevron station) in Stateline. For menu and more information, visit them online at tahoetavernandgrill.com or by phone at 775-580-6226.