EAT This Week: The Getaway Café’s BBQ Burger

The Getaway Café’s BBQ Burger is this week’s featured EAT dish. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune



To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

Of all the burgers in the land, if you held my feet to the fire and asked me what my favorite style was, I might settle on the general western-style burger. Like this week’s BBQ Burger, many places have slight variations on the classic, but all give you similar feels. Getaway’s version gives you all those feels plus a couple others that add to the pleasure.

With all good burgers, it starts with the meat. A half-pound of ground chuck is made to patty by hand and then cooked to perfection. The standard fixins come in the way of a toasted Truckee Sourdough bun, lettuce, tomato, and pickle. Then the flavor meter gets dialed up.

On top of the burger you get roasted green chiles, bacon, melted cheddar, and the ever so important, crispy onion strings. Then, like planting a flag at the top of Mount Everest, their house-made barbecue sauce is drizzled over the pile of strings giving you a paramount punctuation.

The burger is massive. Each bite brings consistency of smoky, sweet, crunchy, and juicy. The roasted green chiles are the fox in the hen house. They’re the ingredient that isn’t in a typical western burger, yet they add so much depth, and pair so well with everything else, that you’d think they were simply separated at birth and brought home here to roost.

Whether you’re team fries or team onion rings, one of the best parts about Getaway is you don’t have to be either. You can order “frings” and get the best of both worlds. Each carry that crispy exterior and soft interior without sacrificing flavor – a perfect Goose to the burger’s Maverick.

I’m not sure where the “western” got tied in with a burger that has barbecue sauce, but I’ll tell you after eating this burger, it sure feels good to be out west.

The Getaway Café is located at 3140 U.S. Highway 50 in Meyers, Calif. For menu items and more information, visit them online at tahoegetawaycafe.com or via phone at 530-577-5132.