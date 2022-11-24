EAT This Week: The Loft’s Chilean Sea Bass

The Loft’s Chilean Sea Bass.

Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

Have you ever looked at a dish and after reading the ingredients, gotten giddy about what it was going to taste like? My answer to this question is 100% yes, and even more specifically; it was this dish that did it most recently. This week’s feature has so many of my favorite things; I can’t help but be excited to write about it. In fact, I’m not even sure where to start.

That last sentence is a lie – I’m starting with the sea bass, which is my favorite fish of all time. A deeply rich sun dried tomato pesto is crusted over the top before set atop a bed of lemon pepper risotto and a delicate lobster saffron broth. It is finished with a topping of baby carrots, asparagus and micro greens.

For starters, the dish is gorgeous with all its contrasting and bright colors. If you’re eating with your eyes first, you may already be full, but I’ll urge you to press through for the actual tasting. The pesto crust permeates the fish giving each bite a sweet and tart background. If you combine that with the creaminess and acidity of the risotto, as well as the briny and earthy notes from the broth, it all walks down the aisle to form a perfect marriage.

I don’t think I’ve ever met a risotto I didn’t like and I wasn’t starting here. Just give me a plate of that and I’d be fine – it really lets everything else on the plate shine. But, it’s the smooth buttery taste of the sea bass that outshines everything. Yes, it melts on the palate, and yes, it’s an amazing feeling. It’s been a week or so since I met this dish and I’m still thinking about it. I think that’s a good sign.

The Loft is located at 1001 Heavenly Village Way in South Lake Tahoe. In addition to the restaurant, The Loft is also home to nightly magician shows. For more information visit them online at thelofttahoe.com or reach them by phone at 530-523-8024.